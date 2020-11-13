NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS2 has reported on schools that don’t have proper ventilation systems, so windows are left open to protect against coronavirus.

But students and teachers are left in cold classrooms.

One CBS2 viewer saw the story and took action.

“We’ve been here for more than 25 years. This is a community that has supported us all this time. It’s time to pay back,” said Nadeem Waheed, of Daniel’s Leather.

Waheed is paying back by giving away coats after seeing the CBS2 report showing local schools without HVAC systems forced to open their windows. A teacher told CBS2 she and her students were “freezing” and couldn’t focus.

This store owner found an immediate solution: Donate his coats.

“We said ‘what was the fastest kind of action that we can do, at least until they find something else?’ And we said, what could be better than our coats keeping them warm?” Waheed said.

In less than 24 hours he’s formed a voucher program for kids in need to pick up a coat. Those vouchers will be delivered to the school.

“These are probably the best thing in the world when it comes to winter. They’re waterproof. They can wear it in rain or snow,” Waheed said.

Daniel’s Leather is a staple of New York, where celebrities like Cardi B shop for fur. Now these hand-crafted items will be given to students in need.

“A lot of stars come here. And if we can get the stars and take care of them, then why can’t we take care of the future stars,” said Brooklyn resident Maurice Ballard.

Last year they gave away 1,000 coats. On Friday, World Kindness Day, he reminds us that the gift is in the giving.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. Nothing can be better than that,” Waheed said. “It’s addicting. It’s, you feel like you’re doing something right. It’s just food for the soul.”

And warmth in a time of need.

