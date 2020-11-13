Comments
FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A two-alarm fire destroyed a storefront overnight in Freeport.
Approximately 120 firefighters responded to a building on Guy Lombardo Avenue just after midnight. The building houses a florist and a deli.
The fire department said one civilian and four firefighters were injured by broken glass, which shattered in an explosion.
All five victims are expected to be OK.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: What Will A Biden Administration Mean For More Aid?
- Health Experts Stress Need To Fight ‘Mask Exhaustion,’ Continue To Follow COVID Safety Guidelines
- Study: Simple Temperature Checks And Question Screening Not Very Effective Catching COVID-19 Spreaders
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
$95 an hour! seriously i don’t know why more people haven’t tried this, i work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…and whats awesome is im working from home so i get more time with my kids. heres where i went Copy Here……..EARN75.com