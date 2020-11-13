CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Freeport, Local TV, Long Island

FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A two-alarm fire destroyed a storefront overnight in Freeport.

Approximately 120 firefighters responded to a building on Guy Lombardo Avenue just after midnight. The building houses a florist and a deli.

The fire department said one civilian and four firefighters were injured by broken glass, which shattered in an explosion.

All five victims are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments
  1. RSHK says:
    November 13, 2020 at 9:14 am

    $95 an hour! seriously i don’t know why more people haven’t tried this, i work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…and whats awesome is im working from home so i get more time with my kids. heres where i went Copy Here……..EARN75.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply