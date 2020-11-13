HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is going into self-quarantine after a member of his senior staff tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first known case within the governor’s office.
Contact tracing is now underway.
Lamont will quarantine at home and continue to be tested twice a week for the virus.
The governor’s office reported more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases in the state since Thursday. The daily positive test rate is now at 6.37%.
Forty-two new coronavirus patients are now being treated in state hospitals.
