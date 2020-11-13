COVID UpdatePresident Trump Says New York Will Not Receive Vaccine As Soon As It’s Available
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is going into self-quarantine after a member of his senior staff tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first known case within the governor’s office.

Contact tracing is now underway.

Lamont will quarantine at home and continue to be tested twice a week for the virus.

The governor’s office reported more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases in the state since Thursday. The daily positive test rate is now at 6.37%.

Forty-two new coronavirus patients are now being treated in state hospitals.

