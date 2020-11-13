Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is temporarily suspending some in-person jury duty beginning next week.
This is for new trials, both criminal and civil.
Sitting grand juries, however, will continue to hear cases.
Pending bench trials, criminal and civil jury trials will also continue in-person.
