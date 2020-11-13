COVID UpdatePresident Trump Says New York Will Not Receive Vaccine As Soon As It’s Available
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is temporarily suspending some in-person jury duty beginning next week.

This is for new trials, both criminal and civil.

Sitting grand juries, however, will continue to hear cases.

Pending bench trials, criminal and civil jury trials will also continue in-person.

