NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New restrictions on New York restaurants, bars and gyms take effect Friday, as the state prepares to deal with a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City is also edging closer and closer to shutting down schools if the positivity rate goes above 3%. Right now, it’s 2.6%.

“If any day we see in the morning the indicators come out and they reached that level, then we’ll move immediately. The next day, schools will be shut down,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza sent guidance to principals Thursday night, urging them to prepare for possible shutdowns. He said he believes it will be “a brief time of fully remote learning system-wide.”

Staten Island Catholic schools have already gone fully remote.

Though the New York State standard is 9%, the teachers union is sticking to 3%, because New York City schools have a higher density than other regions.

“Three percent is hard and fast,” said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew. “This is all part of a plan… we had independent medical experts to help put it together.”

In New Jersey, where new restrictions on indoor dining and youth sports took effect Thursday night, Gov. Phil Murphy said despite wild rumors, he has no plans to close schools. He added he is fed up by the lack of mask wearing, sharing a warning for those who say face coverings aren’t comfortable.

“You know what isn’t comfortable? When you die,” he said.

Newark Police broke up a party earlier this week that was going strong until 1 a.m. at a home on Camden Street.

“Recent gatherings, many of which were Halloween parties, have led to nearly 70 cases in Union, Somerset, Essex and Cumberland counties,” said Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

In Connecticut, where the positivity rate is 4.8%, hospitalizations have doubled in the last two weeks.

“Given the ramp up around the country and in our state, we’re bringing in the reinforcements,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

All three Tri-State Area governors are concerned about more spread during Thanksgiving. People are urged to celebrate with only their immediate families or keep gatherings extremely small.

