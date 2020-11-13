Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Things will gradually dry out later today as the light showers and drizzle from this morning shift eastward. It’s a mostly cloudy afternoon, although there will be some late day brightening, especially to the west. Temps won’t climb much, topping out in the low 50s.
Expect a mostly clear and colder night. Lows will range from the 30s for most to the low 40s in NYC.
As for the weekend, Saturday is definitely the brighter half. The sun is back with highs in the low to mid 50s, so staying on the chilly side. Sunday morning looks dry with just increasing clouds. It’s milder in the upper 50s to near 60, but the shower risk returns for the afternoon and evening as our next front approaches.
For now, it looks like we clear out again for Monday with another shot of cold air moving in next week.