By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi everyone!
We have a clear night ahead and temps will fall to the lower 40s in Central Park and the 30s in the surrounding ‘burbs. We can also expect a mostly sunny Saturday! Temps will be below normal as we top off in the lower 50s. Saturday night, another chilly one, with low 40s in the city, and the 30s return north and west.
Sunday AM could have a few scattered snowflakes at elevation in the Catskills. Then, clouds thicken up and rain arrives in the afternoon. Some of the models are indicating some STRONG gusts of wind Sunday evening, along with an embedded storm or two.
The winds stick around Sunday night into Monday, and I will expect advisories to be issued if the winds reach this threshold. Winter coats will be needed next week!
