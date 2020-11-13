NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump announced Friday a coronavirus vaccine will be available in April for the entire country, except New York.

“As soon as April the vaccine will be available to the entire general population with the exception of places like New York State, where, for political reasons, the governor decided to say, and I don’t think it’s good from a political standpoint, but he wants to take his time with the vaccine,” Trump said.

The president seems to be a fight with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has said in the past he wouldn’t trust a vaccine that was approved by Trump.

Trump’s comments seemed to come with a dose of sarcasm.

Now, the president says he won’t deliver a vaccine until he has authorization from the governor.

“We won’t be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so, and that pains me to say that. This is a very successful, amazing vaccine at 90% and more, but, so the governor, Governor Cuomo, will have to let us know when he’s ready for it,” Trump said.

CBS2 has reached out to the governor’s office but has not heard back.

Trump made only his second appearance before the media since Election Day.

With President-elect Joe Biden now being projected to win in Georgia and Trump in North Carolina, Biden winds up with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

