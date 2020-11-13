SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A stretch of Route 45 in Rockland County has been named for a library security guard who was murdered on the job nine months ago.

By state mandate, the sign honoring Sandra Wilson is a drab brown and white, hues that cannot represent the colorful joy and light she brought into so many lives.

“She loved everything that was around her, and she always showed love to everyone,” said her brother Ronnie Wilson.

The love was returned as a crowd gathered in the rain to rename a stretch of Higway 45 in her honor.

The road runs past Finkelstein Memorial Library, where Wilson, a security guard, was fatally stabbed on Feb. 18. Police say a homeless man attacked her when she asked him to turn down music playing on his phone.

Ronnie Wilson says every time he drives past the sign honoring his sister, “It’s gonna bring back what happened. But at the same time, it’s gonna bring back joy, to know that my sister was a beloved figure of this community, and they thought enough her to rename a street after her, which is amazing.”

Wilson was part of a large, loving family who died just after the birth of her first grandchild. Her youngest daughter is about to graduate high school and head to college.

“Although it is going to be a long road ahead of us, going through so many significant accomplishments in our life without her physically being here, just know she will always be in our hearts,” said her daughter KaLiyah Nash.

The signs often honor people who lived in the spotlight – this one reminds us of the power of quiet service and everyday kindness, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

“She took care of the patrons of the library, and the employees, and members of our community, and impacted people in ways she probably never could have imagined,” said St. Sen. David Carlucci.

A legacy worth honoring.

