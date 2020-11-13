TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – AAA says 50 million Americans will drive or fly for Thanksgiving, despite the COVID pandemic.

The TSA expects to screen 6 million people in the days ahead, and that’s leading to concerns about an even bigger surge in cases.

“This is a particular issue as we’re approaching the holiday season,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on CBS This Morning.

Dr. Fauci is warning families to do the holidays differently this year, stressing that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

“If you’re with a small group of people, do you need to wear a mask indoors?” Gayle King asked.

“It’s kind of difficult to be eating and drinking at a dinner with a mask on, you can’t do it. But to the extent that you can, keep the mask on,” Dr. Fauci said.

To reduce your risk, ask all guests to get a COVID test and quarantine before visiting.

Travel expert Pete Trabucco says if you must travel, plan ahead, know the restrictions in other areas and here. If you are away from New York for more than 24 hours, you will need to get tested.

“Quarantine for four days when you come back to the New York City area. And then, after the fourth day, take another test in order to be able to go out and un-quarantine in the New York City area,” he said.

If flying, pack extra masks, sanitizer and even gloves. He says ventilation systems on planes are similar to hospitals, but be wary of exposure elsewhere.

“Going through TSA, getting your bags or picking up you bags, or getting transportation to and from where you need to go,” Trabucco said.

Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, says the agency is redoubling its efforts to make sure all travelers adhere to safety protocols.

“We are simply trying to prepare ourselves that, if people choose to travel, we do our part in assuring their health and safety,” Cotton said.

Trabucco says the safest way to travel is by car in a controlled environment. AAA suggests packing meals, extra snacks and drinks in addition to an emergency roadside kit to minimize the number of stops along your journey.

AAA anticipates at least a 10% drop in travel – the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.

