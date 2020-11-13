STORRS, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A new wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is being felt in Connecticut.

New numbers from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office show more than 2,700 new cases since Thursday.

The daily positive test rate is now at 6.37%.

Forty-two new coronavirus patients are now being treated in the hospital.

All students on the Storrs campus at the University of Connecticut are now under a modified quarantine.

All gatherings and recreational activities are suspended, and dining halls will convert to takeout. The new rules went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and will last until the campus closes for Thanksgiving break on Nov. 21.

The school’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 62 confirmed coronavirus cases on the main campus.

