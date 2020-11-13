BreakingNYPD: Suspect In Custody After 3 Women Fight Off Attempted Sex Assaults Near Queens Park
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Two people are dead after an explosion at a veterans hospital in Connecticut.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal confirmed the deaths to CBS2’s affiliate WFSB.

He said the blast happened during repairs at the West Haven Veterans Affairs campus.

Connecticut State Police are on the scene.

Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown.

