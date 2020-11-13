WEST HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Two people are dead after an explosion at a veterans hospital in Connecticut.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal confirmed the deaths to CBS2’s affiliate WFSB.
State emergency management officials are actively working with local and federal officials to respond to the explosion that occurred this morning at the West Haven VA Medical Center and will continue to provide as much aid as necessary to conduct an investigation. (1/3)
— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 13, 2020
He said the blast happened during repairs at the West Haven Veterans Affairs campus.
Connecticut State Police are on the scene.
Detectives from the FEIU were dispatched to 950 Campbell Ave in West Haven to assist local fire marshals with a reported explosion. Please contact @WestHaven_PD for any further details regarding this active and ongoing investigation.
— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 13, 2020
Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown.
Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: What Will A Biden Administration Mean For More Aid?
- Health Experts Stress Need To Fight ‘Mask Exhaustion,’ Continue To Follow COVID Safety Guidelines
- Study: Simple Temperature Checks And Question Screening Not Very Effective Catching COVID-19 Spreaders
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.