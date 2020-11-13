WEST HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — At least two people are dead after a steam pipe exploded at a veterans hospital in Connecticut.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the basement of a maintenance facility on the hospital’s campus.

Investigators say a steam line was being replaced.

State emergency management officials are actively working with local and federal officials to respond to the explosion that occurred this morning at the West Haven VA Medical Center and will continue to provide as much aid as necessary to conduct an investigation. (1/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 13, 2020

One of the victims was a VA employee, and the other was a contractor.

“One of those employees was a Navy veteran,” said Alfred Montoya Jr., director of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System. “Probably one of the hardest moments of my VA career and told his loved one that he was deceased. It was so difficult.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal released the following statement:

“It is sad day in America, as we continue to learn more about the incident at the West Haven VA this morning. Our hearts go out to the families of those individuals who have been impacted. As a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I’ve been in contact with the director of the facility and will continue to remain in touch as more information becomes available. There must be a full and complete investigation as to what was the cause for this fatal, tragic explosion – our veterans deserve the best care, and the safest and most reliable work, always.”

Three other people also had minor injuries.

The exact cause is still under investigation.

