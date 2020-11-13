NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Friday is World Kindness Day, and it’s being celebrated across the globe.

Many would agree we need it more than ever this year.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, dancing is how many have celebrated World Kindness Day for nearly 20 years. This year, it’s gone virtual. It is celebrated worldwide on Nov. 13 and promotes the importance of being kind to each other.

Karen Salmansohn has written dozens of books on happiness and kindness and says it’s as easy as listening.

“Talk less, listen more. Put your phone away. Just a simple act of kindness, just really letting people know that you’re there for them,” she said.

Food is another way to get that smile.

“You could bake something for somebody, or here in New York, you could order up a delivery and surprise somebody with it,” Salmansohn said.

When it comes to kids, we spend so much time making sure they’re behaving, Karen says it’s important to let them know when they’re doing the right thing.

“Catch them being kind and to let them know that, wow, that’s great, I love that you just said that right now,” Salmansohn said.

It’s also key to be kind to yourself. Take a break and do what makes you happy. Exercise and meditation can help clear your mind. Getting enough sleep is part of self-care. Before bed, making a list of three things you’re grateful about can help you focus on the positive.

Kindness is something you can practice everyday.

Everyone also loves to be appreciated, so making a habit of saying “thank you” is one of the greatest acts of kindness.

