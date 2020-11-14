Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A four alarm fire tore through a commercial building in Flushing, Queens.
More than 160 firefighters responded to the strip of stores and restaurants on 38th Avenue and Main Street just after 11 p.m. Friday night.
It took more than three hours to get it under control.
The FDNY says the fire broke out in the basement of one of the businesses, then spread to the higher floors.
One firefighter was injured and taken to Elmhurst Hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.
