PORT MONMOUTH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person died after a boat capsized in Raritan Bay on Saturday.
The Coast Guard says around 10 a.m., a good Samaritan called to report an overturned vessel and a person in the water in Raritan Bay.
The good Samaritan pulled the person out of the water and began CPR until Coast Guard boat crews arrived and took over life-saving efforts.
#NYPD #Aviation#Harbor &#SCUBA assist@USCGNortheast in searching the waters for occupants of an overturned vessel in
the Raritan Bay, near Keyport New Jersey. 1 person already removed from the water@NYPDnews @NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/zvHihTT6J1
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) November 14, 2020
The person was transferred to EMS at Monmouth Cove Marina. According to the Coast Guard, the individual was pronounced dead.
Update: CPR was performed on the sole occupant of the vessel, the individual was pronounced dead by Monmouth County EMS. Vessel sank in 30ft of water. The @USCG has suspended its search.
— USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) November 14, 2020
The Coast Guard says there was only one person on the overturned vessel.
