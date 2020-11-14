COVID UpdateNYC 7-Day Average Remains Below 3% Threshold To Shut Schools For In-Person Learning
PORT MONMOUTH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person died after a boat capsized in Raritan Bay on Saturday.

The Coast Guard says around 10 a.m., a good Samaritan called to report an overturned vessel and a person in the water in Raritan Bay.

The good Samaritan pulled the person out of the water and began CPR until Coast Guard boat crews arrived and took over life-saving efforts.

The person was transferred to EMS at Monmouth Cove Marina. According to the Coast Guard, the individual was pronounced dead.

The Coast Guard says there was only one person on the overturned vessel.

