COVID UpdateNYC 7-Day Average Remains Below 3% Threshold To Shut Schools For In-Person Learning
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Rockefeller Center, Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s starting to feel a lot like the holiday season in New York City.

This year’s world-famous Christmas Tree officially arrived in Rockefeller Center Saturday morning.

The VIP tree received an escort from the NYPD, which posted a video of the journey on Twitter.

But even as the iconic tree stands tall this year, the way we celebrate the holidays in New York will look and feel a bit different. Many iconic events are changing to keep people safe.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply