NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s starting to feel a lot like the holiday season in New York City.
This year’s world-famous Christmas Tree officially arrived in Rockefeller Center Saturday morning.
The VIP tree received an escort from the NYPD, which posted a video of the journey on Twitter.
Visiting the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center is always a must during the holiday season in NYC.
But how do you get this oversized Tree from Oneonta to Rockefeller Center?
With an escort from our @NYPDHighway Unit. pic.twitter.com/Mqnvtfb0jS
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2020
But even as the iconic tree stands tall this year, the way we celebrate the holidays in New York will look and feel a bit different. Many iconic events are changing to keep people safe.
