NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is in self-quarantine Saturday morning after a member of his senior staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is underway, and Gov. Lamont will be tested for the virus twice a week. It’s the first known case within the governor’s office.

It’s unclear whether Gov. Lamont will take part in an emergency summit of Northeastern governors this weekend. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the meeting amid concerns of a second wave.

This comes as a new coronavirus restrictions on dining and social gatherings are officially in effect in New York. In New York City, there’s a warning that schools could be switching to all-remote learning as early as Monday.

New York City officials say the seven day positivity rate Saturday was 2.47%, still below the 3% threshold for closing public schools. That means, as of Saturday, schools will still be open Monday.

If that number hits 3%, schools will have to go fully remote, per the mayor’s agreement with the teachers union.

“Parents should have a plan for the rest of the month of November. I think that’s the safe way to think about it, have an alternative plan for beginning as early as Monday, for whatever will help them get through this month if school was not open,” de Blasio said.

Pre-K and 3-K community organizations would be exempt.

The mayor says if schools have to shut down, it will be a priority to open them back up ASAP.

“This is not for the school year, we want to get our schools back open,” said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew.

Mulgrew says in-person learning is comparatively safe – the positivity rate at schools is less than 1%.

“It can’t just be the schools doing the right thing. We all gotta follow the rules. And if want to get our schools back open, it’s really up to everyone to start following the rules and take this seriously,” Mulgrew said.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, Friday night was the first night of new restrictions across New York state.

“It hurts on many levels, financially being the biggest,” said restaurant owner Shane Hathaway.

All bars and restaurants must close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for takeout and delivery.

For Hathaway, that means last call is now 9 p.m.

“Hopefully there’s the understanding that because we have to close earlier people will come out earlier,” he said.

Gyms also have to close for those hours. Private gatherings are limited to 10 people, unless they are a household.

Cuomo says a big factor in the rising rates is what he calls “living room spread.”

“‘Well, I’m just with my family, my family would never infect me.’ Well, your family is not in control of it,” Cuomo said.

