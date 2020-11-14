NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Even though the fate of New York City schools is up in the air right now, an important deadline is fast approaching.

Sunday is the last day to sign up for blended learning.

This is for families who have chosen remote-only learning up until now, and want their child to attend in-person instruction on a part-time basis.

More: De Blasio Says NYC Parents Should Be Ready ‘As Early As Monday’ For All-Remote Learning

New York City officials say the seven day positivity rate Saturday was 2.47%, still below the 3% threshold for closing public schools. That means, as of Saturday, schools will still be open Monday.

If that number hits 3%, schools will have to go fully remote, per the mayor’s agreement with the teachers union.

“Parents should have a plan for the rest of the month of November. I think that’s the safe way to think about it, have an alternative plan for beginning as early as Monday, for whatever will help them get through this month if school was not open,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Pre-K and 3-K community organizations would be exempt.

The mayor says if schools have to shut down, it will be a priority to open them back up ASAP.

“This is not for the school year, we want to get our schools back open,” said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew.

Mulgrew says in-person learning is comparatively safe – the positivity rate at schools is less than 1%.

“It can’t just be the schools doing the right thing. We all gotta follow the rules. And if want to get our schools back open, it’s really up to everyone to start following the rules and take this seriously,” Mulgrew said.

