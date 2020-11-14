COVID UpdateNYC 7-Day Average Remains Below 3% Threshold To Shut Schools For In-Person Learning
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tolls on the New York State Thruway have gone cashless.

The new system went live early Saturday morning at all 58 tolling locations across the Thruway system. It happened more than a month ahead of schedule.

No need to pack your coins and cash on your next trip. E-ZPass customers will be automatically billed, and drivers without E-ZPass will be able to pay using the state’s toll by mail system.

