By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a spectacular Saturday it was! Despite being a little on the cool side, we had bright skies all day. Expect a clear night with temps dropping to 40 here in NYC, into the 30’s in the ‘burbs, and even some upper 20s well outside the City… bundle up!
Tomorrow will feature milder temps in the upper 50s to right around 60, but with increasing clouds ahead of a cold front. That front will cross tomorrow night and will bring some gusty rain showers and even the risk of some rumbles of thunder! It’ll be a quick-moving system, but you’ll wanna grab the umbrella if you’re gonna be out Sunday evening.
Monday features a return of the sunshine with cooler temps in the low/mid 50s, and the midweek forecast is certifiably chilly with daytime highs only in the 40s!
