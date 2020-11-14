by Matthew DeLucia
Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After several dreary days, the sun is back just in time for the weekend! Enjoy it today though, as the rain chance returns tomorrow. Expect bright, blue skies this afternoon as temps reach the low 50s – a few degrees below normal.
It’s a mostly clear, but cold night. Temps will bottom out around 40 in the city, 30s along the coast, and upper 20s north and west. You’ll want the winter gear if you’ll be out late this evening.
Sunday starts off dry with increasing clouds through the morning hours. Ahead of a strong cold front, we get a mild surge from the south. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and low 60s! By late afternoon, a round of heavy showers will be approaching and will move though into the evening. Expect a brief heavy downpour and even a rumble or two of thunder.
The bigger story will be the gusty winds that accompany and fill in behind the front. As low pressure pulls off to the northeast and a ridge builds eastward for Monday, winds could gust to 40-50+ mph at times, making for a blustery Sunday night and Monday.
Have a great weekend!