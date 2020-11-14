NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect accused of randomly attacking actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side in October has been arrested.
The incident happened on Oct. 1 on Central Park West near West 70th Street.
Security video shows a man walk past Moranis and punch him in the head, knocking the 67-year-old actor to the ground.
At the time, Moranis’ management team said he was fine and grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.
Police released a picture of the suspect and offered a reward.
The NYPD says the suspect was arrested Saturday after an NYPD Transit sergeant spotted him.
