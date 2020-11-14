COVID UpdateNYC 7-Day Average Remains Below 3% Threshold To Shut Schools For In-Person Learning
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Rick Moranis, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect accused of randomly attacking actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side in October has been arrested.

The incident happened on Oct. 1 on Central Park West near West 70th Street.

Security video shows a man walk past Moranis and punch him in the head, knocking the 67-year-old actor to the ground.

MORE — Rick Moranis Attack: Search Continues For Suspect After Police Question Person Of Interest

At the time, Moranis’ management team said he was fine and grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.

Police released a picture of the suspect and offered a reward.

The NYPD says the suspect was arrested Saturday after an NYPD Transit sergeant spotted him.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply