LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — Two figures from the Christmas classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” have a new owner.

The pair were sold by collector Peter Lutrario, of Staten Island, for $368,000 during an auction in Los Angeles.

Iconic puppets from the 1964 “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” stop motion Christmas special hit the auction block on Nov. 13, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

They were originally expected to fetch $150,000-$200,000 when auction house Profiles in History put them up for sale on Nov. 13.

The 11-inch Santa and 6-inch Rudolph were among several figures used to make the 1964 stop-motion animated TV special.

The top bidder’s identity has not been made public.

