LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — Two figures from the Christmas classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” have a new owner.
The pair were sold by collector Peter Lutrario, of Staten Island, for $368,000 during an auction in Los Angeles.
They were originally expected to fetch $150,000-$200,000 when auction house Profiles in History put them up for sale on Nov. 13.
The 11-inch Santa and 6-inch Rudolph were among several figures used to make the 1964 stop-motion animated TV special.
The top bidder’s identity has not been made public.
