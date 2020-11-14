NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two people attacked and robbed a teenager who has autism in Lower Manhattan on Friday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Lafayette Street near White Street.

According to police, one individual held the 14-year-old boy against a scaffolding pole while another individual robbed him.

Police also say the individuals repeatedly hit the victim in the face.

The two suspects got away with the victim’s jacket and shoulder bag, which contained the victim’s wallet and cell phone, along with $4 in cash.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say one suspect, 35-year-old Charles Destefano, was arrested about two hours after the robbery.

The second individual has not yet been arrested. Police have released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

