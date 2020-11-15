NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An attempted armed robbery was caught on camera inside a store in the Bronx.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Union Avenue near East 169th Street.
Police said the suspect walked around the counter with a gun and demanded cash.
Surveillance video shows him smack something out of the clerk’s hands and then point the employee toward the register.
Police said the clerk refused to hand over any money, and the suspect left empty handed.
He’s believed to be in his 20s, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light-colored hoodie sweater with the numbers “68” on the front, a white undershirt, gray sweatpants, a dark hat, gray face mask and brown boots.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
