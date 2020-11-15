CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In Westchester County, the city of Mount Vernon has issued a stay-at-home advisory after a surge in coronavirus infections there.

In recent weeks, health officials say the city has experienced a double-digit increase in daily cases.

Mount Vernon strongly advises residents to stay inside their homes unless traveling for work, school or essential needs.

The city’s COVID-19 task force warns it will continue to enforce social distancing regulations and shut down businesses that fail to follow guidelines.

The advisory goes into effect Monday. Click here for more information.

