By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After yesterday’s bright skies, today will see increasing clouds as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Ahead of it, we get a mild surge with temps reaching the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. The daylight hours are mainly dry with just a few scattered showers around closer to sunset.

Between 6-11pm, a stronger line of showers will move through with brief heavy rain and the possibility of damaging winds. A wind advisory is in effect until midnight south and east of the city, where gusts more than 50 mph are most likely. Behind the squall line, skies quickly clear overnight, although it will stay on the breezy side.

The sunshine returns for Monday, along with cooler temps in the low 50s. As a chilly west wind continues, it’ll feel more like the 40s for much of the day. Another shot of cold air arrives on Tuesday, with some of the coldest air thus far settling in midweek.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and be prepared for some fast-moving gusty showers this evening!