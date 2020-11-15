TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey reported a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row Sunday.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted out the latest numbers, calling them “alarming.”

“These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise,” he wrote. “Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.”

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️4,540 new positive cases

➡️279,274 cumulative total cases

➡️18 new confirmed deaths

➡️14,765 total deaths These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise. Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.

https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/gdjREnqJyn — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 15, 2020

Murphy said there were 4,540 new positive cases — up from 4,395 the day before.

He also said there were 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 14,765 statewide.

New Jersey rolled out new restrictions last week, requiring bars and restaurants to stop indoor service by 10 p.m. Indoor bar seating is not allowed at any time.

Interstate indoor sports up to and including high school are also suspended until further notice.

