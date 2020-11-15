NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect who punched a female Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker in the face.
Surveillance video shows a man leaving the Park Avenue subway station in Brooklyn after Saturday’s attack.
MORE: Brooklyn DA Announces Arrests Of 4 Men, Including MTA Worker, For Running Guns From Down South To Brooklyn
Police said the assault was unprovoked, and that the man just walked up to the 38-year-old train conductor and punched her while passengers were boarding an M train.
The victim suffered bruises to her face, but is okay, police said.
The suspect is said to be between 20 and 30 years of age.
