CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTA, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect who punched a female Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker in the face.

(Photo: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows a man leaving the Park Avenue subway station in Brooklyn after Saturday’s attack.

MOREBrooklyn DA Announces Arrests Of 4 Men, Including MTA Worker, For Running Guns From Down South To Brooklyn

Police said the assault was unprovoked, and that the man just walked up to the 38-year-old train conductor and punched her while passengers were boarding an M train.

The victim suffered bruises to her face, but is okay, police said.

The suspect is said to be between 20 and 30 years of age.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply