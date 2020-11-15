CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Rick Moranis, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect accused of randomly attacking actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side in October has been arrested.

The incident happened on Oct. 1 on Central Park West near West 70th Street.

Security video shows a man walk past Moranis and punch him in the head, knocking the 67-year-old actor to the ground.

MORE — Rick Moranis Attack: Search Continues For Suspect After Police Question Person Of Interest

At the time, Moranis’ management team said he was fine and grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.

Police released a picture of the suspect and offered a reward.

The NYPD says 35-year-old suspect Marquis Ventura was arrested Saturday after an NYPD Transit sergeant spotted him.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments (3)
  1. CYRUS says:
    November 15, 2020 at 9:47 am

    We should not neglect to add that he allegedly has had 5 felony arrests I believe at some point society has to just say enough . Tougher sentencing for repeat, chronic offenders is necessary.

    Reply
    1. Ed says:
      November 15, 2020 at 1:54 pm

      could not agree more – twenty years or how about 3 strikes (in this case 5) and you’re out

      Reply
  2. joine says:
    November 15, 2020 at 9:08 am

    I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do…………>> http://www.jobztip.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply