NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for the suspect behind a vicious slashing near Penn Station.
Police said two men got into an argument around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on Eighth Avenue near West 34th Street in Midtown.
One man allegedly had a large kitchen knife and slashed the other man on both arms.
Police said the suspect took off heading east on West 35th Street and Eighth Avenue.
The 54-year-old victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.
Police released a photo of the suspect carrying the weapon. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black hoodie, blue jeans, black boots, brown hat and eyeglasses.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
