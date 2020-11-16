NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a coronavirus hospital crisis in several states, including Wisconsin, where more than 90% of Intensive Care Unit beds are full.

In New York, however, there is a somewhat different situation. Positive cases are increasing, but so far hospitalizations are well below what was experienced in April, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.

April was the cruelest month of the pandemic in New York hospitals.

“We have so many people in the hallways that are all COVID positive,” a Mount Sinai doctor said at the time.

At the peak on April 12 almost 19,000 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in the state of New York and officials were worried that number would explode even further.

“We have projected the apex at 110,000 hospital beds,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Thankfully, New York never got near to needing extra beds at never-used temporary hospitals such as one in White Plains.

On Sunday, only 1,968 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in the state, an 89% drop from April.

Hospitals are not overwhelmed, but they are on guard.

“I’m very worried at this moment. The way it is increasing, I’m very worried,” said Dr. Rajanish Bobde of St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers.

Bobde said the COVID-19 caseload is up at his hospital.

On Oct. 31, the Mid-Hudson Region had 124 people hospitalized with coronavirus. Last Friday, that number had more than doubled to 281.

Still, that’s far below the April peak, when almost 1,900 people were hospitalized in the north suburban region.

“Now the curve is going up, so you don’t know what numbers we will have soon. Because everywhere in the country, the numbers are increasing,” Bobde said.

Since April, medical teams have grown more proficient in treating COVID-19. As a result, mortality rates have dropped significantly.

“Although we don’t have a lot of new drugs, we do have a few new drugs. Doctors have learned a lot about how to manage people with COVID with the drugs they already had,” Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said.

Amler is urging people to stay vigilant, so we don’t see a reprise of those awful April hospital numbers.

Health experts worry hospital numbers will spike as holiday events spread infection. They suggest limiting gatherings to immediate family.

