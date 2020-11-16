Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A bill legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older goes before the full New Jersey senate for a vote Monday.
It comes nearly two weeks after voters cast their ballots in favor of the measure, which would legalize possession of up to six ounces.
More: New Jersey Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Legalizing Marijuana
An amendment to the bill approved Thursday also changes the penalties for possessing psychedelic mushrooms to a disorderly persons offense, instead of a felony.
Results: Marijuana Legalization Ballot Issue 2020
