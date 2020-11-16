CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A bill legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older goes before the full New Jersey senate for a vote Monday.

It comes nearly two weeks after voters cast their ballots in favor of the measure, which would legalize possession of up to six ounces.

An amendment to the bill approved Thursday also changes the penalties for possessing psychedelic mushrooms to a disorderly persons offense, instead of a felony.

