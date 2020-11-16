HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey set back-to-back records for new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and Gov. Phil Murphy warns things will get worse.

The Garden State recorded nearly 9,000 new cases over the last two days — both surpassing the peak of the first wave back on April 17.

“It’s gotten worse, and it’s going to get worse,” Murphy said Monday.

Saturday, the state had 4,395 cases. Sunday, another 4,540 infections.

Hospitalizations are also steadily rising, although not as sharply as the first wave.

“I think our peak hospitalization in the spring was at 8,300. We’re now at about 1,900, 2,000,” said Murphy. “So thank God we’re not at those levels, but it’s going to get worse.”

The following indoor gatherings may continue under the current rules – limited to 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people:

☑️Religious services/celebrations and political events

☑️Weddings

☑️Funerals/memorial services

☑️Performances — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020

To try and stop the spread, the governor is once again limiting the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings.

From 25 people inside down to 10, and 500 people outside down to 150.

“We think those are steps, coupled with some of the other steps we’ve taken, which will hopefully begin to shake these numbers down,” Murphy said.

Hudson County had the most new cases Sunday. In Hoboken, testing has been ramped up, and schools will go fully remote for the week after Thanksgiving due to the rise in cases.

Monday, there were about 2,100 people in New Jersey hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s nearly double the hospitalizations fro the first of the month.

