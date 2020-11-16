NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested a suspect accused of randomly attacking actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side in October over the weekend.

The incident happened on Oct. 1 on Central Park West near West 70th Street.

Security video shows a man walk past Moranis and punch him in the head, knocking the 67-year-old actor to the ground.

Police released a picture of the suspect and offered a reward.

Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged. https://t.co/cKtkgzc3vU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2020

At the time, Moranis’ management team said he was fine and grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.

The NYPD says 35-year-old suspect Marquis Ventura was arrested Saturday after an NYPD Transit sergeant spotted him.

Prosecutors say Ventura is also accused in several other incidents.

They say on Oct. 1 – the same day he allegedly attacked Moranis – he tried to steal a bottle of champagne from a Varick Street store later that evening. When confronted, he allegedly hurled the bottle at an employee and then started throwing punches. The employee allegedly followed Ventura as he tried to get away on the subway, leading to another fight.

On Oct. 3, he also allegedly walked into a shop on Canal Street without a shirt on and punched an employee.

Finally, early in the morning on Oct. 17, Ventura allegedly attacked a person in the West 4th Street subway station.

Marquis is currently being held in custody “in regards to an extradition matter out of Pennsylvania,” prosecutors said.

