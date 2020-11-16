NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The start of winter is just weeks away and some homeowners in Queens are still dealing with the aftermath of a storm from over the summer.

They say the city is dragging its feet over tree stump removal and sidewalk repairs. That prompted CBS2’s Andrea Grymes to demand answers on Monday.

Families are beyond frustrated.

“It’s a nightmare and it’s inefficiency at its best,” said Ozone Park homeowner Kathy Renzi.

Renzi is livid.

A huge uprooted tree stump remains in front of her home. In addition, the sidewalk is destroyed and not passable.

“My mom is disabled. It’s a shame because I can’t have her sit in front of her own home without seeing and being reminded of this nightmare,” Renzi said.

Grymes watched the mailman walk around while making deliveries Monday afternoon.

Renzi said the damage is all the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias … from August.

The tree that came down is in front of their house, but right off the curb, which Renzi pointed out is technically city property.

She said her family has been begging for repairs, to no avail.

“I’ve contacted 311 multiple times, filed reports, and it seems as though every agency is deferring it to another agency,” Renzi said. “You would think with all the taxes we spend they would run a little more efficiently.”

Renzi is not alone.

Back on Oct. 1, CBS2 reported on a similar situation in Fresh Meadows, with an equally frustrated homeowner.

She said Isaias uprooted three trees and she was getting nowhere with the city on stump removal and sidewalk repairs.

At the time, the Parks Department told CBS2 it was working on a plan to deal with the 3,600 trees that fell or had to be taken down due to Isaias, but gave no estimate on repairs.

On Monday, when Grymes went by again, some six weeks later, still nothing had been done.

Back in Ozone Park, Renzi said she put up yellow caution tape to warn people of the dangerous situation.

She said she fears it’s only about to get worse.

“If it starts snowing and icing up, I’m very concerned about someone falling and getting hurt and it being on our hands,” Renzi said.

The Parks Department on Monday told CBS2 it has identified nearly 400 Isaias-related tree stumps throughout the city that need to be removed. A spokesperson said the agency appreciates all of the homeowners’ patience as it finalizes plans to remove all of the stumps.

Work should begin in the coming weeks.

