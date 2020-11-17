CBSN New YorkWatch Now
BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges on Long Island for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of packages and threatening a co-worker to keep quiet.

Nassau County police said 48-year-old Edward Seyfert was taken into custody Monday at an Amazon warehouse on Grumman Road in Bethpage.

He’s accused of stealing approximately $5,600 worth of merchandise, including a television and chair.

Seyfert allegedly drove the stolen goods to his Deer Park home, and threatened a 28-year-old coworker to not tell authorities.

He was charged with grand larceny and coercion.

