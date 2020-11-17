Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James is cracking down on Amazon sellers who have been price gouging during the pandemic.
Three Amazon sellers will now pay up for overcharging customers for hand sanitizer.
The sellers were identified as Northwest-Lux, Mobile Rush and EMC.
They will pay more than $52,000 in penalties and nearly $23,000 in restitution for customers.
James says they charged customers $129.99 for two-liter bottles of Purell and almost $30 for 8-ounce bottles of Germ-X.
