NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s an update on a Brooklyn funeral home caught improperly storing bodies at the height of the COVID pandemic.

Andrew Thomas Cleckley Funeral Home has now been forced to shut down.

In April, police were called to the funeral home in the Flatlands neighborhood because of a foul odor.

Officers found several bodies stored inside unrefrigerated storage units.

The state Health Department has revoked the funeral home’s license, and fined the owner $68,000.

