Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s an update on a Brooklyn funeral home caught improperly storing bodies at the height of the COVID pandemic.
Andrew Thomas Cleckley Funeral Home has now been forced to shut down.
In April, police were called to the funeral home in the Flatlands neighborhood because of a foul odor.
More: Dozens Of Bodies Found In Unrefrigerated Trucks Near Brooklyn Funeral Home
Officers found several bodies stored inside unrefrigerated storage units.
The state Health Department has revoked the funeral home’s license, and fined the owner $68,000.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Mayor Says NYC Schools Will Stay Open Tuesday, City Reevaluating Standard For Switching To All-Remote
- Gov. Murphy Announces New Restrictions For Indoor And Outdoor Gatherings As State’s Cases Soar
- As Cases Surge In New York, Hospitalizations Remain Way Down; Doctors Say They Remain On Guard
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.