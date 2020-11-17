NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A holiday tradition is back in the Bronx.
The Bronx Zoo lit up its holiday lights for the first time Tuesday in a preview event for members.
The display opens to the public on Friday.
It features dozens of animal lanterns, illuminated stilt walkers, ice carving demonstrations, costumed characters and s’mores over an open fire.
The holiday lights will be open through Jan. 10.
Tickets must be purchased in advance, and social distancing policies will be in place for all activities.
