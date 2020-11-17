NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 11-year-old girl and her 14-year-old boyfriend from Brooklyn are safe after taking off on a nearly 1,200 mile road trip.

Amaya Arguelles and her boyfriend were pulled over for speeding in western Iowa. The runaways were in a car that belonged to the boyfriend’s father.

The girl’s mother said she got a call on Saturday and went to pick up her daughter in Iowa.

The pair had been gone since Thursday.

Arguelles’ mother says she had her daughter’s phone when the boy’s mother texted, looking for her son.

“So I just called the number… so we don’t know nothing, we just figure out that they together,” said Gloria Arguelles.

She says she doesn’t blame anyone for what happened. She said her daughter is upset, and doesn’t want to talk about where she was trying to go.

