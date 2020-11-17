HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — More than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Connecticut on Tuesday.

Nearly 780 people are currently hospitalized, and 12 new deaths were reported, bringing the total for the pandemic to 4,771.

The positivity rate is at 5.16% in the state.

Some local leaders, including New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, are calling on tighter restrictions, including closing indoor dining again.

Meanwhile, the organization that oversees high school sports in Connecticut has decided to postpone the start of its winter sports season until mid-January at the earliest amid a statewide surge in coronavirus cases.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference made the announcement Tuesday following a vote by its Board of Control.

Under the board’s plan, practices for winter sports, which include basketball, hockey, indoor track, swimming, wrestling and cheer and dance, would begin on Jan. 19, 2021.

Practices had been scheduled to begin next week, with games starting on Dec. 7.

