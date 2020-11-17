HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — More than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Connecticut on Tuesday.
Nearly 780 people are currently hospitalized, and 12 new deaths were reported, bringing the total for the pandemic to 4,771.
The positivity rate is at 5.16% in the state.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Health Experts Stress Need To Fight ‘Mask Exhaustion’
- Tri-State Area Coronavirus Travel Advisory List
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- Resources: Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Some local leaders, including New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, are calling on tighter restrictions, including closing indoor dining again.
Meanwhile, the organization that oversees high school sports in Connecticut has decided to postpone the start of its winter sports season until mid-January at the earliest amid a statewide surge in coronavirus cases.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference made the announcement Tuesday following a vote by its Board of Control.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Wild Road Rage Incident Caught On Video Shows Car Crashing Into Flushing Bakery, Baseball Bat Fight
- Coronavirus: As Cases Surge In New York, Hospitalizations Remain Way Down; Doctors Say They Remain On Guard
- Police: 70-Year-Old Woman Shot In The Head Aboard Bus In Brooklyn
Under the board’s plan, practices for winter sports, which include basketball, hockey, indoor track, swimming, wrestling and cheer and dance, would begin on Jan. 19, 2021.
Practices had been scheduled to begin next week, with games starting on Dec. 7.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.