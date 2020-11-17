NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a wild and dangerous incident in Brooklyn involving a flamethrower.

Social media video shows a man standing on the roof of an MTA bus, firing a flamethrower into the air.

It happened on Nov. 8 in Bedford-Stuyvesant near Putnam and Franklin Avenue.

The man jumped on top of the B-26 bus from the roof of an ice cream truck.

He also fired the flamethrower into the street before jumping off.

There were no reported injuries.

The MTA released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We don’t even need to say how absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid this was. The reckless individual who torched over the top of an occupied bus put New Yorkers, including the bus operator, in life-threatening peril. We are grateful the courageous actions of the operator in moving riders to safety minimized risk, and are cooperating fully with the NYPD investigation.”

The bus was taken out of service at the next stop.

