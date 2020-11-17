Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Leaders of various transportation agencies around our area spent Tuesday promoting social distancing guidelines on public transportation.
The group handed out masks at the Fulton Center Tuesday morning.
The MTA, along with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, NJ TRANSIT, AMTRAK and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority also announced a new partnership.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Health Experts Stress Need To Fight ‘Mask Exhaustion’
- Tri-State Area Coronavirus Travel Advisory List
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- Resources: Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The agencies have created a regional “mask force” to encourage mask compliance on mass transit.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Mayor Says NYC Schools Will Stay Open Tuesday, City Reevaluating Standard For Switching To All-Remote
- Gov. Murphy Announces New Restrictions For Indoor And Outdoor Gatherings As State’s Cases Soar
- As Cases Surge In New York, Hospitalizations Remain Way Down; Doctors Say They Remain On Guard
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.