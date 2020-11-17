CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Leaders of various transportation agencies around our area spent Tuesday promoting social distancing guidelines on public transportation.

(credit: CBS2)

The group handed out masks at the Fulton Center Tuesday morning.

The MTA, along with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, NJ TRANSIT, AMTRAK and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority also announced a new partnership.

The agencies have created a regional “mask force” to encourage mask compliance on mass transit.

