UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is ramping up three infrastructure projects that officials say will boost operations at the seaport and benefit drivers.
The Transportation Department is overseeing the replacement of the Chestnut Street Bridge on Route 22 in Union Township.
The Wittpenn Bridge on Route 7 will also be replaced in a $500 million project. Authorities say it will improve access to the Newark-Elizabeth Air/Seaport Complex.
Additionally, re-surfacing work will be done on Route 27 Dehart Place.
“Together, these projects will mean that cargo can get to and from here faster and more easily and making New Jersey even bigger draw for shipping so we can remain as one of the nation’s most important ports,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.
The port is the second busiest in the nation, behind the port of Los Angeles.
