TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey lawmakers have passed a bill aimed a protecting judges. It comes just months after a deadly shooting at the home of a federal judge.
Daniel’s Law is named after the son of Judge Esther Salas.
He was killed and Salas’ husband was wounded by a gunman who showed up a their Middlesex County house back in July.
The legislation prohibits home addresses and phone numbers of judges as prosecutors from being posted online.
Authorities say that’s how the shooter found Salas’ home.
