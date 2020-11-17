CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Esther Salas, Local TV, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey lawmakers have passed a bill aimed a protecting judges. It comes just months after a deadly shooting at the home of a federal judge.

Daniel’s Law is named after the son of Judge Esther Salas.

Daniel Anderl, 20-year-old son of federal Judge Esther Salas, was shot to death inside their North Brunswick home.

He was killed and Salas’ husband was wounded by a gunman who showed up a their Middlesex County house back in July.

RELATED: Judge Esther Salas Says She’s Forgiven Man Who Killed Her Son In Attack On Her Home

The legislation prohibits home addresses and phone numbers of judges as prosecutors from being posted online.

Authorities say that’s how the shooter found Salas’ home.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply