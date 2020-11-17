Comments
Sct’d rain/snow showers will push through today with the snow showers mainly confined to our northwest suburbs. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with temperatures running a little colder than yesterday… upper 40s.
Tonight will be clear, cold and blustery. Temps will fall into the low 30s (20s across our suburbs), but when you factor in the wind it will only feel like the 20s.
Tomorrow will be sunny, breezy and cold. Expect highs around 40 with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s.
Thursday will still be on the chilly side and breezy. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s.