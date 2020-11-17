NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers think of pigeons a certain way.

So that’s why this story got our attention.

Check out the price for a special pigeon at auction. Its name is New Kim, and she’s known for her speed among people who race pigeons.

Bidding started at $230 for New Kim at a recent online auction in Belgium.

But then two bidders in China battled over the bird and drove up the final price to $1.9 million.

“The pigeon, New Kim, is very special because she’s very young so we can still breed – or the buyer can still breed – many years from the pigeon,” said Nikolaas Gyselbrecht, CEO of the pigeon auction house PIPA.

Racing pigeons is popular in Belgium. It’s an old sport that goes back hundreds of years.

Militaries also used fast birds to deliver messages during World Wars I & II.

