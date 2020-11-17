NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A stray-bullet shooting on Staten Island on Monday has left a woman severely injured at the hospital.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, there was still a large police presence at the scene in the Park Hill section of the borough on Tuesday morning.

A shattered car window was just one of the remnants of a drive-by shooting. Investigators said a stray bullet hit a woman standing inside an apartment building, just feet away.

“This is a terrible incident, where you have a woman in a lobby of a building who is shot in the head and is really in grave condition this morning,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

At the scene on Monday night, people who were visibly upset consoled each other as police swarmed the area.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on Park Hill Avenue, near Sobel Court.

Police said they believe the victim was an innocent bystander who does not even live in the building where she was shot.

On Tuesday morning, the scene remained blocked off, with crime scene unit investigators continuing to search for clues.

“It is an area that is plagued by some gang activity and, again, anyone, please, with information for this poor woman, call our CrimeStoppers tip line,” Shea said.

There is a $2,500 reward being being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Police are looking for a black, four-door sedan.

